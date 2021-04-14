Dustin Jamond Savoie, 34, of Choudrant, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
On Jan. 17, 2020, Louisiana State Troopers observed a vehicle exceeding the speed limit near Ruston, Louisiana, activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull the driver over.
The driver fled from officers and accelerated to a speed of over 110 mph. Once forced to stop, troopers deployed a police dog to remove the driver, who was identified as Savoie, from the vehicle.
Troopers found inside Savoie’s vehicle a backpack containing a large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, as well as a loaded semi-automatic pistol.
Further investigation revealed the firearm had been reported stolen in Lincoln Parish.
Savoie has prior felony convictions for distribution of marijuana (2011); possession of a controlled substance (2014); simple escape (2016); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2017); attempted possession of contraband in a penal institution (2017); and possession of controlled substances (2017) and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.
