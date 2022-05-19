Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Choudrant woman on suspicion of terrorizing after making threatening comments about a bomb at a church on Slocum Road in Calhoun last week.
Stephanie N. Hattaway, 50, of 769 Campbell Road, Choudrant, was accused of walking to the side of the Souls Harbor Church on Slocum Road and telling someone from the church that she was “looking for a bomb and I need to measure,” according to the May 11 arrest report.
“Arrestee stated, 'I am with the bomb squad and I need to get in there,'” stated the arrest report. “Arrestee was told she was not going into the building and the arrestee stated, 'OK, holy roller, stay in there with the bomb.'”
The church took safety precautions and notified authorities.
A witness informed deputies that Hattaway identified herself as a member of a bomb squad.
“The witness, believing the arrestee (could have been) with law enforcement, asked for her to identify herself and asked for a badge number,” stated the arrest report. “The arrestee stated, 'They don't have any badge numbers.' The arrestee also stated, 'They were under a bomb threat and she was looking for it.'”
During questioning, Hattaway spoke incoherently to deputies.
Hattaway appeared to claim she was with some organization and spoke about a bomb, deputies reported.
“Arrestee also stated, 'I am watching the trees for the bomb,'” stated the arrest report.
There were children present at the church at the time of the incident.
During a search of Hattaway's vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer and possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.