A Monroe man who worked at a local Circle K store was arrested for felony theft last week after the store's management reported employee theft concerning lottery tickets that were not paid for but cashed out for winnings.
The complainant told Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies that Ira Oshae Robinson, 27, of 2311 Gordon Ave., Monroe, was hired to fill a vacant position at the store.
During Robinson's work there, the store discovered a discrepancy between lottery ticket printing tallies and the cash paid out for lottery ticket winnings between Aug. 8 and Aug. 27. The discrepancy totaled $2,934 from $1,958 in printed lottery tickets and $976 cashed out, according to the Sept. 9 arrest report.
Store management reviewed video surveillance footage and claimed Robinson was the person seen printing the tickets and cashing them out for winnings.
During questioning, Robinson admitted he performed the transactions involving the lottery tickets and cashed them out for winnings.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
