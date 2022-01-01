Sheena Kaye Smith.jpg

Monroe City Marshals arrested two Monroe women on suspicion of theft last week after being stopped for stealing 59 items from Victoria's Secret store at Pecanland Mall.

Karlessia T. Jones, 30, of 3406 Owl St., Monroe, and Sheena Kaye Smith, 36, of 1943 Samuel Drive, Monroe, were accused of stealing merchandise valued at more than $1,300.

Jones and Smith were accused of filling bags with merchandise from the store, including lingerie, lotion, perfume, underwear, shoes and several other items.

The store manager stopped Jones and Smith and told them they could not leave with the merchandise without paying for the items.

The Dec. 23 arrest report indicated Jones and Smith had been inside the store and taken items without paying, but were not arrested.

Each were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.