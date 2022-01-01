City Marshals arrest two women for stealing items from Victoria's Secret Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe City Marshals arrested two Monroe women on suspicion of theft last week after being stopped for stealing 59 items from Victoria's Secret store at Pecanland Mall.Karlessia T. Jones, 30, of 3406 Owl St., Monroe, and Sheena Kaye Smith, 36, of 1943 Samuel Drive, Monroe, were accused of stealing merchandise valued at more than $1,300.Jones and Smith were accused of filling bags with merchandise from the store, including lingerie, lotion, perfume, underwear, shoes and several other items. The store manager stopped Jones and Smith and told them they could not leave with the merchandise without paying for the items.The Dec. 23 arrest report indicated Jones and Smith had been inside the store and taken items without paying, but were not arrested.Each were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Merchandise Karlessia T. Jones Sheena Kaye Smith Commerce Criminal Law Store Theft Marshal Woman Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2021 All-Parish Football TeamCo Coach of the Year: Ouachita's Garvin rides redemptive arc into quarterfinalsLady Wildcats win anticipated battle against BastropCo Coach of the Year: Doty achieves rare feat as Sterlington's head coachNeville boys pass test with victory over West MonroeOuachita takes down defending state champs Madison PrepRiver Oaks records upset victory against SterlingtonWest Monroe woman accused of public drunkenness, resisting officer at hospitalSt. Frederick pulls away from Jena in Sidney SmithLady Eagles outpace Carroll Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE City Marshals arrest two women for stealing items from Victoria's Secret Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe City Marshals arrested two Monroe women on suspicion of theft last week after being s… Read more +38 PHOTOS: Action shots from Sidney Smith Invitational Photos by Tom Morris WMPD arrests West Monroe woman on suspicion of shoplifting, trespass Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of shoplifting and criminal tre… Read more Neville boys pass test with victory over West Monroe By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com In the days leading in, Neville head coach Phillip Craig called the matchup with West Monroe… Read more St. Frederick pulls away from Jena in Sidney Smith By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com St. Frederick and Jena flooded the court with young basketball players in the Sidney Smith I… Read more River Oaks records upset victory against Sterlington By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Sterlington head coach Paul Glynn made no excuse after the Panthers suffered a 63-56 defeat … Read more OPSO arrests Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing peace, trespassing Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass a… Read more Ouachita takes down defending state champs Madison Prep By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Madison Prep dropped Ouachita with a swift one-two in the opening two quarters of a heavily … Read more Court affirms Monroe man’s 30-year sentence By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently affirmed a Monroe man’s 30-year pr… Read more Man turns himself in, booked on second-degree murder charge A Monroe man suspected of shooting and killing a man on Deloach Street on Christmas Day turn… Read more Turnaround: Sterlington reports surplus By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Sterlington Town Council adopted a budget on Tuesday projecting a $500,000 general fund … Read more Hogg seeks leniency in Treasure Island killing By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com A Monroe man recently asked the Fourth Judicial District Court to reduce the 20-year prison … Read more Student says VCOM suspended him over masks By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com One of the students suing the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Monroe be… Read more MPD arrests suspect in November homicide Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of second-degree murder in connec… Read more +2 Small Louisiana communities losing residents to larger cities By Cadem Lim, Joe Kehrli, Logan Puissegur and Alexander Sobel LSU Manship News Service OPELOUSAS, La.--Every morning, Floyd Dupre and his son Mike button up their denim shirts, th… Read more Chennault museum seeks student work The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is once again partnering with the National World … Read more Ed Edelen Road residents ask for road repairs By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Residents from Ed Edelen Road in Monroe pleaded with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury earlier… Read more Spending Christmas in Section 60, Arlington National Cemetery By Scott Warner Surviving father of Private Heath Warner Christmas is a special time for families. My family has always loved Christmas, and it is a … Read more Fred Carter Jr. to be honored with sign, concert By Joe Curtis joecurtis@franklinsun.com A 41-year dream will become a reality with the unveiling of a sign honoring Fred Carter, Jr.… Read more Georgiann Potts: Different traditions to mark start of new year By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: Confession time: I am not sorry to see 2021 leave us. Not one bit. Oh, there … Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.