Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Clarks man last week after he was accused of stealing a bread delivery truck and threatening deputies.
Clarks man allegedly steals bread delivery truck
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Vidalia man dies from shooting Wednesday
- West Ouachita rallies in fourth quarter to beat Richwood
- LHSAA adds fifth division for playoff brackets
- MARTIN: Top 5 HSFB Games for Week 3
- Conway's passing attack hands Ouachita second loss of season
- Local fighter Henry unleashes words of fury on Hunt ahead of BKFC 30
- Fentanyl overdoses spike across Ouachita
- St. Frederick uses late flea flicker to beat Jena
- Neville's Anzalone tosses four touchdowns in Top 10 showdown against Huntington
- More case mishandling alleged at court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Clarks man last week after he was accused of s… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman last week after she allegedly tried to shopl… Read more
The Louisiana Department of Education has named the members of its 2022-2023 Teacher Advisor… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The (1-2) Ouachita Lions carried momentum into Arkansas after beating rival Neville the prev… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly t… Read more
Louisiana Economic Development is now accepting nominations for the 44th annual Lantern Awards. Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Some coaches love the opportunity to win a close football game that allows them to drill ins… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
After exchanging haymakers with Class 3A foe Jena, St. Frederick dug into its bag of tricks … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly tried to suffocate a woman … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The (2-1) Neville Tigers offense put forth its best performance of the season in a 49-12 vic… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
One week after announcing high school postseason play would move to four brackets in all spo… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
For the first time since 2019, the West Ouachita Chiefs have started its football season wit… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Quentin Henry’s retirement plan expired long ago. Between accepting boxing bouts and mixed m… Read more
The Louisiana Association of Museums hosted its annual meeting and conference Sept. 11 to Se… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly tried … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly choked his wife. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman on Sunday after one of her childr… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
To change the direction of a football program, it just might take a thunderbolt. Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen last week agreed to spend some $1.4 million in state funds… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.