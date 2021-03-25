A Columbia man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of theft of livestock after the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Livestock Brand Commission began investigating a complaint of stolen livestock in Ouachita Parish.
According to the complaint, Brian D. Robinson, 52, of 591 Johnson Road, Columbia, bought 43 head of cattle in November 2020 but has since failed to make full payment for them.
Authorities with the Livestock Brand Commission conducted interviews and reviewed documents to determine that Johnson had received the cattle but did not pay for them in a timely manner.
Robinson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.