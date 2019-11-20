Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man for stalking and criminal mischief last week after authorities received a complaint of nails and screws being left in the driveway.
The victim saw the screws and nails in his driveway and reported to police that he had encountered some problems with his neighbor, Prentice Lamar Tedeton Jr., 60, of 201 Matt Hammonds Road, Calhoun.
“(The victim) stated since 2014 he has been having problems with Tedeton and in 2018 Tedeton put debris in the road causing a traffic hazard and came to his place of work accusing him of stealing an air hose,” stated the Nov. 11 arrest report.
The same type of nails and screws were found at three other homes, too. Video footage at one of the three homes showed Tedeton's vehicle nearby. Tedeton claimed he was near the homes to take pictures.
One home had a video that showed Tedeton's vehicle stop in front of the home, with activity out of the passenger side window. Tedeton sped off once a woman walked into the yard.
Tedeton was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
