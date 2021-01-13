Two Monroe men were sentenced last week in connection with two separate arrests stemming from gun crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook’s office.
U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty imposed the sentences.
Larry Ranell Coleman, 29, was sentenced to 46 months (3 years, 10 months) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Oct. 9, 2019, Monroe Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Coleman was driving and he was unable to provide proof of insurance. Officers detected a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and asked Coleman to step out.
While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat. Coleman then fled the scene and was later arrested. He has prior convictions for simple robbery (2014), possession of marijuana (2019), and attempted possession of Xanax (2019).
The conditions of Coleman’s state probation were that he is not to possess a firearm.
Moyati Killian, 33, was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Aug. 27, 2019, Killian was working as a security guard at Sipper’s Sports Bar in Monroe, Louisiana, and was wearing a duty belt around his waist which carried a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Killian has prior felony convictions for possession of marijuana (2012), impersonating a public servant (2012), and credit card fraud (2006).
Killian admitted that he had been convicted of felony offenses in both Mississippi and Texas and knew that he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The ATF and Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon B. Brown and Robert F. Moody prosecuted the cases.
