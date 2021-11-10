A Monroe man convicted of shooting and killing his cousin in 2017 when two feuding groups confronted each other with guns on a city street recently asked the district court to set bail or give him a plea agreement in a second murder case.
Devontae Coleman, 23, of Monroe, also notified the district court he plans to appeal a ruling by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson that left him facing three years in prison for the death of his cousin, Junius Benton.
While on home arrest for killing Benton, Coleman was arrested in September 2019 for participating in what police have described as an execution-style killing. He faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Darrell Stevenson near a funeral home in southern Monroe.
“Your Honor as I get older I understand jail is NOT a place I want to spend none of my life,” Coleman wrote in an Oct. 7 letter addressed to Jefferson. “I have children that I understand need (their) father more than I need the streets. Sir if you can find it in your heart and good grace to give me a bond or a reasonable plea, I will not only have a chance to get my life back, but TOGETHER is all I ask.”
Coleman’s letter was entered into the record at the district court.
Coleman was charged with second-degree murder for killing Benton, but Jefferson found Coleman guilty of negligent homicide after a bench trial in April.
In July, Jefferson sentenced Coleman to three years at hard labor for negligent homicide with credit for time served in prison since late 2019 when he was arrested for the murder of Stevenson.
After Jefferson imposed a three-year sentence on Coleman for the murder of Benton, the victim’s mother, LaCasta Benton, wrote a letter defending Coleman.
“It’s one thing to fight for a murder to be prosecuted, it’s another thing to fight for the accused to be set free,” stated LaCasta Benton’s letter.
“Yes, I said set free. My son, Junius Benton, last dying words was Jaylon Brown shot me. To me if the victim saw who shot him.
“My question is to the court, why are we still here charging Devontae Coleman when Junius clearly stated who killed him. I’m sorry, Devontae. We have given all the fight we could to help you deserve justice. Don’t get me wrong. It is a lot of people that played a part in this. It only took 15 seconds for my world to change.”
LaCasta Benton’s letter also was entered into the court record.
According to her letter, video footage of the incident in which her son lost his life showed Coleman shooting a gun but not in the direction where she believed her son was struck.
“You can also see Devontae return fire behind Junius,” stated LaCasta Benton’s letter. “With that being said, Junius’ gunshot wound was in front (something) exit the back. In court the picture has been painted a completely different version of events. We are here asking and pleading that Devontae receive less time, if any, today.”
Monroe attorney Kevin Johnson, who represents Coleman, filed notice of an appeal on Oct. 20.
Coleman’s full letter on Oct. 7 is reprinted below:
“I open this letter with a prayer; asking the Lord my God that you should have mercy on me and to bless your family especially through these trouble days. Thanking him for these (unpromised) days, forgiveness, and the faith that I may one day pick up my cross and follow Jesus. Your Honor, I know you have heard a lot of sad stories, some of the same excuses and seen a lot of repeating faces.
“Me writing you this letter is NOT me trying to explain, excuse or plead. Sir you can’t take back the past cause it’s already done. You live in the present trying to correct the past mistakes. My efforts while I’ve been here are to better myself and my life; in changing my people, place, and the things that I involve myself in.
“Due to me not D.O.C. (Department of Corrections) I can’t take any self help classes, but they have these tablets in here that I do take the self help classes that they offer on it. I’ve been in here 2 years with no bond and each time you wouldn’t give me one; I’ve understood with respect.’
“Your Honor as I get older I understand jail is NOT a place I want to spend none of my life. I have children that I understand need (their) father more than I need the streets.
“Sir if you can find it in your heart and good grace to give me a bond or a reasonable plea, I will not only have a chance to get my life back, but TOGETHER is all I ask.
“In hopes I’m not asking for too much I end this letter with this prayer: Lord humble me, give me wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. Thank you for the cross that Jesus shed his blood on for the world. I pray for the judge and his family and ask that you watch over us. Keep us covered in the blood of Jesus in the mighty name of God amen.”
Coleman’s mother, Shawnta Coleman, previously addressed a letter to the court, the first such letter entered into the record in Coleman’s cases.
In her letter, she claimed her son was wrongly represented as a “monstrous person” and “menace to society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.