East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) correctional officer last week for attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates at the prison.
DCI correctional officers apprehended Jamenisha Huff of Baton Rouge, around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, as she arrived at work. Huff allegedly placed 23 1/2 sheets of paper suspected to be treated with synthetic cannabinoids, better known as mojo, into a waste basket in the visitor’s bathroom. During questioning, Huff admitted to introducing contraband into the institution.
Corrections investigators notified the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Feliciana Sheriff’s Deputies booked Huff with one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.
She had been employed at DCI since Jan. 13.
