Robert Perkins, 58, of Hall Summit, and Deborah Hawthorne, 60, of Monroe, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, to serve 13 years and 11 years in federal prison, respectively.
Their sentences arose out of convictions for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office. The charges arose from a July 29, 2019, traffic stop initiated by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge Charger commit a traffic violation.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.
