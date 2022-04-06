The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently affirmed a 36-year prison sentence for a man convicted of manslaughter stemming from a July 2019 incident in which the suspect shot and killed his longtime friend.
Samuel Caleb Parker was originally charged with second-degree murder for the death of his friend, Joseph Morris, but ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
Parker and Morris were each 22 at the time and have been described as longtime friends.
Police arrested Parker after learning of a shooting at the Circle K on Louisville Avenue. Officers found Morris inside a Ford truck, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Parker initially claimed he went inside the store and returned to find his friend dead but later changed his story and claimed he was drunk and could not remember.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Stephens Winters imposed the 36-year prison sentence.
“Given the heinous and senseless nature of this violent offense, Parker’s attempts to avoid responsibility for his actions, and the benefit he received from his favorable plea agreement, the sentence is not grossly disproportionate to the seriousness of the offense, and it does not shock the sense of justice,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “After reviewing the record in its entirety and considering all of the factors in this case, we find that the trial court acted within its discretion in sentencing Parker to serve 36 years at hard labor.”
First Judicial District Court Judge Brady O’Callaghan, who is serving as judge pro tempore at the Second Circuit, penned the March 9 ruling. Other judges serving with O’Callaghan on the three-judge panel included Second Circuit judges Jeff Thompson and Jeff Robinson.
Court records show Parker was the son of two osteopaths in Monroe and had a substance abuse problem, having pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI (driving while intoxicated) in 2017.
On the night of the incident, Parker had gone with Morris and two women to Enoch’s Pub and Grill in Monroe.
“Parker was armed with a Taurus 9 mm handgun and Morris had a .40 caliber Glock. Parker became intoxicated and agitated,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “He thought someone in the parking lot at Enoch’s looked at him ‘the wrong way.’ He got his gun and was going to ‘show him.’ Morris and the women persuaded Parker to leave the man alone.
“Video surveillance from the store shows Parker, seated in the front passenger seat, moving his arms in an agitated manner. He reached across the front seat toward Morris’s head. The women returned to the truck and discovered that Morris had been shot in the head. Parker was holding his gun and refused to put it down. A witness in the parking lot told officers that, after the shooting was discovered, he saw Parker holding a gun in his right hand, his eyes were wide open, and he was looking around like he was trying to decide what to do.”
Parker told police the blood on the gun’s barrel “don’t mean I did it,” though he later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
In his appeal to the Second Circuit, Parker claimed the 36-year sentence was excessive. In a previous filing with the district court, Parker argued there was little likelihood he would commit another offense.
The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 40 years.
“Parker asserts that he took responsibility for his actions and pled guilty to manslaughter,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “He acknowledges that he received the benefit of a plea to manslaughter instead of standing trial for second degree murder. However, he maintains that a second degree murder conviction was not certain because there was no account of what precipitated the shooting.”
The Second Circuit noted that Parker never called 911 after shooting his friend and that he tried to make the shooting look like a suicide—beyond lying to police.
According to the court, Parker had been using cocaine, Xanax, THC, and alcohol since the age of 17.
“The sentence is several years less than the maximum that could have been imposed for manslaughter,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “Parker chose to become extremely intoxicated and chose to shoot his longtime friend in the head for no apparent reason. After the shooting, Parker failed to call 911 or render any aid to his dying friend. He then attempted to make it look like Morris had committed suicide.3 Parker placed Morris’s gun in his lap and he lied about how the shooting occurred. Parker intentionally tried to avoid responsibility for his actions.”
