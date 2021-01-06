The state Supreme Court recently last month reinstated the guilty conviction and 23-year prison sentence of a Rayville man arrested in June 2015 for dealing methamphetamine.
Tyrone D. Johnson, of Rayville, was arrested after authorities obtained video footage showing the defendant selling 3.6 grams of meth to a confidential informant. He later pleaded guilty.
In late 2019, the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport vacated Johnson’s guilty plea and prison sentence because the appeal court believed Fifth Judicial District Court Judge John “Clay” Hamilton denied the suspect his right to legal counsel. That was the case, the appeal court ruled, because the court refused, on a Friday, to delay the trial set for the following Monday so Johnson could hire a new attorney.
The Second Circuit’s ruling was made in error, the Supreme Court stated in its Dec. 11 per curiam order. The judges on the Second Circuit panel whose ruling was reversed included former Chief Judge Felicia Williams as well as judges Shonda Stone and Jeff Thompson.
Johnson and his attorney reportedly had a dispute about unpaid fees and efforts to obtain evidence before a trial. Johnson’s attorney appeared satisfied with the evidence they had collected, but Johnson wanted to know the identity of the informant involved in his arrest. The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office agreed to disclose the informant’s identity but indicated it would withdraw its offer of a plea agreement, if it did so.
“The State (district attorney’s office) alleged that defendant had sold drugs to the informant many times over several years, and the State intended to introduce this ‘other crimes’ evidence at trial,” stated the Supreme Court’s order.
At a court hearing, Hamilton told Johnson he could fire his attorney and either represent himself or find a new attorney but the trial would still proceed. Johnson claimed he wanted a “better” attorney but ultimately agreed to keep his current attorney.
Before a jury was selected for a trial, Johnson entered a plea agreement and received his 23-year sentence at hard labor.
“While awaiting sentencing, defendant obtained new counsel, who then filed a motion to withdraw the plea,” stated the Supreme Court order. “Defendant alleged that he only pleaded guilty to gain time to hire new counsel, and he argued that the court forced him to plead guilty to avoid a trial in which his former counsel would represent him. The district court denied the motion before sentencing defendant to 23 years imprisonment at hard labor.”
The Supreme Court ruled that the Second Circuit incorrectly interpreted Hamilton’s ruling as a deprivation of a citizen’s right to counsel of choice.
“In seeking to withdraw his plea, defendant claimed in essence that he was forced to plead guilty because he hoped that by doing so he would gain time in which to obtain new representation,” stated the Supreme Court order. “An unconditional guilty plea is a solemn admission of guilt that should not be entered lightly, and certainly never made as a delaying tactic in the belief that it can simply be withdrawn later.”
Hamilton’s ruling denying Johnson’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea was reinstated as was Johnson’s guilty plea and sentence.
