Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several drug dealing charges on Saturday after authorities received an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip that the suspect was staying at a local motel.
Kevin Lee Barnes, 38, of 911 8th St., Monroe, was staying at Quality Inn on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
When police announced themselves at Barnes' motel room, they heard movement inside the room.
During a sweep of the room, officers observed water on the bathroom floor, the toilet was running, and two tablets were at the bottom of the toilet. The two tablets appeared to be Ecstasy and matched other tablets found at Barnes' house the previous day.
During questioning, Barnes said he tried to flush marijuana down the toilet when police appeared at the door.
Barnes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for obstruction of evidence, possession of Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, distribution of Schedule IV drug, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs, and carrying of firearms by a convicted felon.
