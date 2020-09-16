Law enforcement are investigating a suspected cyber crime at the Fourth Judicial District Court, including the court systems in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.
Earlier this week, Fourth Judicial District Court Chief Judge Danny Ellender said the court systems were the recent victim of a “malicious cyber incident.”
The incident did not affect the clerk of court offices in either Ouachita or Morehouse parish, according to Ellender.
The cyber crime incident would not disrupt court proceedings or upset anyone’s scheduled appearance in court.
“Despite the incident, a significant disruption in court proceedings or other services offered by the court is not anticipated,” stated the court. “Consequently, anyone who has received a subpoena, notice to appear, or who has a conference, hearing or trial scheduled in Court is expected to appear at the date and time as directed previously.
Courthouse staff are working closely with information technology (IT) experts, various governmental agencies and law enforcement to investigate the incident.
