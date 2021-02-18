A Monroe man accused of shooting at another person in the parking lot of Parkview Apartments in southern Monroe recently pleaded not guilty to illegal use of a weapon.
Dantrell R. Marshall, 20, of 2613 Hidden Springs Drive, Mesquite, Texas pleaded not guilty to the charge in a Dec. 16, 2020 hearing before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson.
In the weeks prior to the hearing, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew's office dismissed two charges against Marshall that carried heavier sentences.
Marshall was arrested in April 2020 for attempted second-degree murder and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon. In December 2020, the district attorney's office dismissed the two charges. Instead, Assistant District Attorney Nick Anderson signed a bill of information stating Marshall would be charged with illegal use of a weapon.
For a first offense, the crime of illegal use of weapons carries a maximum fine of $1,000 or not more than two years in prison.
The attempted second-degree murder charge originally filed against Marshall, however, carried a possible sentence of at least 10 years to 50 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Marshall is represented by Monroe attorney Katrina Jackson, who also is a state legislator. Jackson was a vocal supporter of Tew's campaign to be re-elected district attorney.
Marshall's charges stemmed from an incident at Parkview Apartments last year. On April 8, 2020, Monroe police received reports of a shooting at Parkview Apartments. Officers discovered that several shots were fired in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings.
Video surveillance footage showed a victim fleeing from several subjects.
“While in this parking lot, the subject can be seen shooting at the victim numerous times,” stated the April 15, 2020 warrant. “The suspect was identified as Dantrell Marshall.”
Marshall was previously arrested in Texas on felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the warrant.
Texas law enforcement identified Marshall as a known gang member, according to the warrant.
