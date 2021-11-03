A Monroe man facing charges in two cases for firing a weapon at a sibling as well as at a sheriff’s deputy recently notched another firearm offense allegedly committed while wearing an ankle monitor in lieu of awaiting trial in prison.
Last month, Cazzerrick Cartez Gill, 18, was arrested a third time for possessing a gun after a fight at Parkview Apartments where the suspect lives and was supposed to be heeding a court-ordered curfew.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson is presiding over Gill’s cases.
Last week, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office asked Jefferson to revoke bond for Gill and hold him in prison without bond.
“Within a four-month period, the defendant has been arrested and charged with three offenses that involve possession of a firearm and two of which involved the defendant discharging a firearm: one at a member of his immediate family and the other at a law enforcement officer,” stated the district attorney’s Oct. 26 motion to revoke bond.
On Oct. 21, an anonymous caller notified police that a large fight occurred at one of the buildings at Parkview Apartments.
“Anonymous caller advised that as the fight began to disperse, individuals located within the crowd began pulling firearms and displaying them,” stated the Oct. 21 arrest report.
According to the arrest report, Gill ran away from the crowd but was apprehended by police. During a search of his person, police found a loaded Taurus .38 special.
During questioning, Gill said he picked up the handgun during the fight and decided to head home.
Court records show Jefferson, the district court judge, issued an order on Sept. 13 that Gill wear a GPS ankle monitor and comply with a curfew requiring him to be home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The fight at Parkview Apartments on Oct. 21, when Gill was arrested outside of his home, occurred around 10:30 p.m.
“While on bond on these two prior charges that involved the discharge of a firearm, the defendant was arrested for ‘illegal carrying of weapons’ on October 22, 2021,” stated the district attorney’s motion signed by Assistant District Attorney Ricky Smith.
A hearing on the matter was scheduled for last week but was reset for Dec. 14.
Tew’s office previously asked Jefferson to revoke Gill’s bond and hold him in prison until his trial, but Jefferson declined to do so.
On June 7, Gill was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm after the suspect’s mother reported a shooting.
According to Gill’s mother, her son had shot at one of her other sons after a fight near their apartment.
On June 17, Jefferson reduced Gill’s bond from $250,000 to $25,000. Four days later, Gill was involved in an incident that resulted in a shot fired at a Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputy, court record show.
“Once the vehicle came to a stop, Gill opened the rear passenger door of the vehicle and began to flee on foot,” stated the warrant. “As a deputy attempted to grab Gill, the deputy stumbled, creating distance between the two. Gill then turned back towards the deputy and fired one shot in the direction of the deputy. The deputy was able to retreat to cover and return fire, but Gill was able to evade capture.”
In September, Gill pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault on a police officer.
