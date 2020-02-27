A Monroe woman was arrested last week on suspicion of theft of more than $5,000 through the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Carolyn Kentrell Goodin, 31, of 112 Bayou Trace, Sterlington, was arrested on the charge for theft of SNAP benefits in the amount of $12,745, according to a fraud and recovery investigator with the state Department of Children and Family Services.
Goodin is the owner of Carolyn's Dance Land in Monroe.
A Jan. 7 warrant detailed the circumstances of the offense, claiming Goodin fraudulently obtained assistance through SNAP by misrepresenting her household income and concealing her self-employment earnings from her dance studio.
She also misrepresented her household composition by concealing details about her husband, Frankavius Goodin, and his earnings from the Office of Juvenile Justice, the warrant stated.
The theft occurred from August 2016 to May 2018, according to the warrant.
Goodin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Feb. 18. She later posted bond.
