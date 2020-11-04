Louisiana State Police Detectives arrested 49-year-old Shana McCullon of Delhi on Oct. 29 for the second-degree murder of 49-year-old Ledon McCullon of Delhi.
On Wednesday, Octo. 28, LSP Detectives were contacted by the Delhi Police Department in reference to a homicide that had occurred within their jurisdiction. After responding to the crime scene on Second Street and through investigative means, it was determined that Shana McCullon was the suspect in the murder.
She was booked into the Richland Parish Jail.
This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.
