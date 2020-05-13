Three state inmates being sought in a manhunt after escaping from their work-release program in Ouachita Parish have been found in eastern Union Parish after the vehicle two of them were in crashed into flames last week.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said the three were taken into custody without incident late afternoon of May 6 and just before midnight. The manhunt for the three was concentrated in the Linville area.
OPSO public information officer Glenn Springfield identified the escapees as Nicholas Millien, 23, Alex Tipton, 26, and James Aaron Stephenson, 35.
Springfield said the trio walked off their assignments about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Gates said UPSO received word about 11 a.m. that the trio was at a trailer park off La. Hwy. 825 (Ward Chapel Road) and driving a white SUV vehicle. He said a deputy spotted the vehicle on that highway and gave chase at a high rate of speed.
The sheriff said when the vehicle reached Linville-Fire Tower Road, it slowed down and two people got out and ran into a wooded area.
The chase of the vehicle continued at speeds described by the sheriff at 100 mph down several parish roads until it hit a dead end at Harold Ward Road. Gates said the car crashed at the dead end into a cutover area and burned. The North Union Fire District was called out to extinguish the flames.
Gates said two more people ran from the wreck and disappeared into the wooded area.
State police, state Wildlife and Fisheries agents, Wade Correctional Center tracking units and Marion police helped in the search.
Gates said one of the two people who ran from the vehicle at Linville-Fire Tower Road was apprehended. He identified her as Jamie Smith Owen, 32. She has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville for being an accessory after the fact. No bond has been set.
Gates said it is believed that the vehicle belonged to Owen.
Millien, who was driving the vehicle, is additionally charged with aggravated flight and resisting arrest by flight. All, except Owen, are charged with being a fugitive from justice out of Ouachita Parish.
