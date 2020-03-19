Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on several drug charges including possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute last week after authorities observed the suspect make a “hand to hand” transaction with another person.
After observing the transaction, the deputies saw the suspect – Charles Edward Banks, 39, of 1101 Richwood Road, Lot 2, Monroe – place an unknown item under the passenger side dashboard of a Ford Expedition.
Deputies pulled over Banks for a traffic violation and detected the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle.
During a search of Banks' vehicle, deputies found a Taurus 9mm handgun, 10 gabapentin, eight rocks of crack cocaine, some 13 grams of marijuana, some 21.5 grams of synthetic marijuana or “mojo” in 39 individual bags, some seven grams of powder cocaine, five Clonazepam tablets, 10 Alprazolam tablets, and some 1.5 grams of suspected heroin.
Banks claimed ownership of the gun and drugs. He admitted he sold some “mojo” to a male subject in the parking lot.
Banks was charged with possession of a gun by a person previously convicted, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs, driving without a license, wearing no seat belt, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.