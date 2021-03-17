Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of possession of Xanax with intent last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect and a woman asleep in an automobile at a local store's gas pump.
Store employees told deputies two people had been asleep in the automobile for two hours. Deputies found the subjects asleep as described.
Deputies detected the smell of marijuana from the automobile.
Cameron Bourgeois, 18 of 122 Deer Creek Cove, Calhoun, refused to exit the automobile when ordered to by deputies.
Deputies reported having to physically restrain Bourgeois to prevent him from making any movements and believed he was under the influence of a drug. His speech was slurred and he had red watery eyes, according to the March 8 arrest report.
The passenger in the automobile, who was a juvenile, told deputies she smoked marijuana with Bourgeois, who provided her with the drug.
Bourgeois tried to escape his handcuffs and deputies had to restrain him again, at which time the suspect pulled away and was forced to the ground, deputies said.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of resisting an officer.
