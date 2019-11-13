Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Lafayette man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after authorities learned of a man lying asleep on a bridge near Hwy 546 in West Monroe.
During questioning, deputies detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage from Ryan Pete Stroud, 33, of 311 Founders St., Lafayette.
“As he rose to his feet I instructed him to step away from the edge of the bridge due to his unsteady stance for his safety,” stated the Nov. 4 arrest report. “He stumbled as he walked to the point I had to assist him to keep him from falling.”
Stroud claimed someone dropped him off in the area and he walked to the location.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
