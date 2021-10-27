Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Rayville man on several charges including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer last week after a special unit tried to stop the suspect while he was driving a tractor trailer.
Deputies tried to stop the driver because they knew David Sheldon Holiday Jr., 36, of 729 Barfield Road, Rayville, had felony warrants for his arrest.
“Deputies initiated emergency lights and siren in an effort to stop the vehicle, at which point it continued south on Hwy 80 and turned east onto Hwy 594 without stopping,” stated the Oct. 20 arrest report. “The vehicle continued at a speed of approximately 60 mph, passing a marked (Louisiana State Police) unit which entered the pursuit. The vehicle then turned south onto a gravel road and drove at a high rate of speed through the Russell Sage Game reserve. The vehicle then continued onto Ruby Road and onto Gourd Bayou Road before spike strips were deployed at the bridge on Gourd Bayou Road at which point the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and began to reverse in an attempt to strike a marked patrol unit involved in the pursuit.”
Authorities reported seeing Holiday drive into opposing traffic and nearly striking several marked police units.
“LSP troopers and OPSO deputies had to flee to keep from being struck by the vehicle,” stated the arrest report.
Once stopped, Holiday refused to exit the vehicle when ordered, deputies reported.
“Arrestee continued to resist, where he had to be tased to gain compliance,” stated the arrest report. “Arrestee continued to fight deputies in an attempt to not be arrested once the taser cycle was completed.”
During questioning, Holiday said he did not want to stop because he did not want to go to jail.
One of the deputies involved in the chase was injured and received medical attention.
“While (en) route to the jail, arrestee made threats to commit suicide,” stated the arrest report.
Holiday was booked at Ouachita Correctional center on aggravated flight from an officer, four counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer, and resisting an police officer with violence.
