A Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputy working an off-duty detail at Richwood High School arrested a Baton Rouge man for possession of Xanax without a prescription last week.

The deputy reported seeing Blake Johnson, 26, of 15158 E Beaver Drive, Baton Rouge, appearing unsteady on his feet and asking him for identification.

Johnson reached inside a backpack, at which point the deputy reported seeing a pill bottle containing Xanax bars.

During questioning, Johnson confirmed the pills were Xanax bars. Johnson told the deputy he did not have a prescription for them.

Johnson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

