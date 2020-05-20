The state Department of Corrections (DOC) terminated former Louisiana State Penitentiary employee Lieutenant Barrett Boeker last week.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Boeker with misdemeanor simple battery. DOC’s investigation determined that Boeker violated several department rules.
The DOC investigation confirmed that on March 19, Boeker had words with an inmate, and then sprayed the inmate inside his cell with a water fire extinguisher. Following the incident, Boeker claimed he sprayed the extinguisher because there was a fire inside the inmate’s cell, which the investigation determined there was no fire.
Boeker violated several departmental policies when he used excessive force, failed to follow orders, made false statements, and failed to perform his duties as an officer.
“We will not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc. “This is a sad day in our Department. This individual does not represent the dedicated employees who are committed to keeping our prisons and our public safe.”
The DOC turned over its findings to Sheriff’s investigators and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, which resulted in Boeker being charged with misdemeanor simple battery. He was issued a misdemeanor summons on Monday and has a mandatory court date to appear before the Judge on his charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.