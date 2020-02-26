A Downsville couple residing on Tidwell Road were booked into the Union Parish Detention Center last week after a fight.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said when deputies arrived at the residence they found Herbert G. Harrell, 50, covered with blood from cuts and scratches on his arms and knees. He told deputies that his significant other, Jessica Tipton, 34, had hit him with a wall mirror, which shattered and cut him.
Tipton told deputies that the two had argued and that she was mad because Harrell had taken her phone away from her. She claimed that Harrell had grabbed her, slammed her into walls and onto the ground before placing his knee on her neck and choking her.
Deputies reported that Tipton had minor bruises on her arms, forehead and neck area but there was no evidence that she had been choked.
Tipton was booked on a felony count of aggravated battery and Harrell was booked on a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse battery. Bail was not immediately set after their Feb. 13 arrests.
