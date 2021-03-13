Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Downsville man on several charges last week after a traffic stop revealed he had warrants out for his arrest.
A deputy tried to make Brett Aaron Powell, 31, of 125 Leon Linder Road, Downsville, who was traveling on a motorized pedal vehicle or moped, pull over for failing to use a signal while changing lanes.
Powell turned his moped into a convenience store and fled the scene on foot, according to the March 5 arrest report. The deputy followed Powell, finally catching him on Hinton Street in West Monroe.
After checking Powell for warrants, the deputy found Powell had five active warrants.
Powell was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for resisting an office, failure to appear at court, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, simply robbery, theft and simple criminal damage to property.
