Union Parish sheriff’s deputies investigating a burglary ended up charging two Downsville residents on narcotics counts.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said two deputies were sent to a mobile home park at 14759 Hwy. 15 to ask about some possible stolen items reportedly spotted at one of the houses.
While discussing several items found on a suspect, deputies noticed a marijuana pipe and asked to search the residence.
The lessee agreed to the search and deputies found in a bedroom, occupied by Nicholas Chase Rogers, 29, and Neomia Misty Hughes, 32, a number of small bags used in narcotics sales and an I-phone case containing suspected methamphetamine.
Both denied owning the items and the meth, Gates reported.
Rogers and Hughes were booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Their bail was set at $40,000 each. Hughes was found to have an outstanding warrant for issuing worthless checks. Her bail on that charge was set at $500.
