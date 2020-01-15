A traffic stop by a Union Parish sheriff’s patrol deputy has resulted in the arrest of two adults and a juvenile on narcotics charges.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said the vehicle driven by Emma Jean Godwin, 23, of Downsville, was stopped early Friday (Jan. 10) because it had no license plate light and had items hanging from the inside rearview mirror that blocked the driver’s view.
Godwin, along with her two passengers, Heather Marie Sepulvado, 42, also of Downsville, and a 17-year-old juvenile, were arrested after the deputy received permission to search the vehicle.
Godwin was booked into the parish detention center at Farmerville and the juvenile was booked at the sheriff’s office and released to a relative. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Godwin also received traffic citations on the above mentioned violations. Gates said she possessed about 1 gram of suspected meth. The juvenile possessed less that a gram.
Sepulvado was booked into the detention center on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, introducing contraband into a penal institution, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and improper supervision of a minor. The sheriff said she possessed some 16.7 grams of suspected meth.
Gates said a small bag of meth was found in a pants pocket of the juvenile and that illegal items found inside the vehicle included a pill bottle of suspected marijuana, a bag of suspected meth, a glass pipe with suspected meth residue and a wooden box containing marijuana paraphernalia.
While Sepulvado was being booked into jail, guards at the facility found a bag of meth inside her vagina, the sheriff reported.
No bail had been set on Friday.
