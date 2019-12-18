A Downsville woman was recently booked into the Union Parish Detention Center accused of throwing some hedge clippers at a maintenance man who had gone to the woman’s rented property to extinguish an outside fire.
To make matters worse, Tonya Michelle Brown, 50, of 14759 Hwy. 15, then reportedly made threatening remarks toward the maintenance man and responding deputies.
Brown was charged Dec. 5 with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault and a felony count of public intimidation. Her bail was set at $20,000.
The victim told deputies that he went to Brown’s residence at the request of the property owner who had reported that Brown had started an outside fire, which is forbidden.
Sheriff Dusty Gates said deputies reported that Brown became combative with the maintenance man and admitted that she had thrown the clippers at him, “but I didn’t hit him.”
While being transported to the UPDC for booking, the deputies reported that Brown was uncooperative and made threatening remarks to the victim and deputies.
