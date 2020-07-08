Deputies on the Ouachita Parish sheriff's Special Crimes Apprehension Team, or SCAT, arrested two people last week during an investigation at a house on Rowland Road where the sale and use of drugs was suspected.
The homeowner, David Andrew Abercrombie, 65, of 137 Rowland Road, Monroe, appeared to be holding a marijuana cigarette, according to deputies. Deputies could detect the smell of marijuana as well.
After searching the house, deputies confirmed Abercrombie held a marijuana cigarette and found nine grams of marijuana as well as a half-gram of methamphetamine and one gram of marijuana seeds. A marijuana plant was growing in Abercrombie's yard.
Abercrombie denied ownership of the marijuana, meth and the plant.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute as well as possession of meth.
During the investigation at Abercrombie's house, deputies took a complaint about another suspect using a gun.
The complainant notified authorities the sound of a clicking noise woke them up after which they saw the suspect – Bryan Scott Abercrombie, 34, of 2140 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe – sitting on a couch with a shotgun in his lap.
The complainant accused Bryan Abercrombie of playing with the shotgun.
Bryan Abercrombie was previously convicted for home invasion in 2017, according to the July 3 arrest report.
Abercrombie admitted the shotgun was inside his house but denied possessing it.
Bryan Abercrombie was booked at OCC for possession of meth.
