Kevin M. Berken, 60, of Lake Arthur, has been sentenced by Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.
Berken was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to pay a fine of $5,000, and all of his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges have been revoked for the two-year term of probation.
Berken was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Berken was charged in a bill of information with one count of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by taking more than the daily bag limit of ducks in any one calendar day.
According to evidence presented in court, Berken was an experienced waterfowl hunter, frequently hunted in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and participated in two hunts for ducks on Dec. 27, 2018.
During the first hunt on Dec. 27, 2018, Berken and other hunters jointly shot, killed, and possessed 10 ducks. In a second hunt later that day, Berken and another hunter shot, killed, and possessed 12 more ducks.
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service encountered Berken and three other hunters that day and found them to be in possession of 29 various species of ducks. This was a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in that they exceeded the daily bag limit of six ducks per hunter in one calendar day. Berken pleaded guilty to the charge and admitted to taking more than the daily bag limit of ducks.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Louisiana Department of Fish and Wildlife Service conducted the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.