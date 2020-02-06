Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Eros man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after a woman told authorities the man assaulted her child.
The woman said James Edward Davis, 38, of 924 Ervin Cotton Road, Eros, became agitated with the woman's nine-year-old child when the child threat a hair brush at him. She saw Davis take the child into a bedroom and heard a physical disturbance through the wall.
Davis returned and told her to check on her child.
According to the mother, the child claimed Davis grabbed her around the throat, picked her up off the floor and threw her to the bed while still holding her throat. The mother observed redness around the child's neck.
The mother reported hearing the same account from Davis, who claimed he grabbed her throat after unsuccessfully trying to spank her.
The child provided the same account to deputies.
“In a post-Miranda interview, (Davis) stated he only grabbed the victim by the back of her shirt collar during the incident, when he was only attempting to spank her,” stated the Jan. 28 arrest report.
He later admitted he grabbed the child by the neck.
The mother informed deputies that the marks on the child's neck went away the day after the incident.
Davis was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center
