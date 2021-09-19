Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested two men on suspicion of illegal possession of property worth more than $25,000 (a felony) last week after authorities investigated the theft of a box trailer in West Monroe.
A cooperating witness helped deputies find the stolen trailer at the home of Michael L. Elmore, 55, on Lenwil Street in West Monroe. Deputies saw the stolen box trailer in the front yard of Elmore's residence.
At the residence, Harold Anthony Genung, 51, of 798 Ervin Cotton Road, Eros, answered the door. Genung said he did not know the trailer was stolen and claimed he had lived at the home for about three months. According to Genung, Elmore had allowed the trailer to be parked on the property.
Meanwhile, Elmore claimed Genung allowed the trailer to be parked on the property. (Elmore owned the property, deputies reported.)
Prior to finding the box trailer, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Elmore's vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle. During questioning, Elmore admitted he had marijuana on his person and surrendered two marijuana cigarettes from his pockets, according to the Sept. 10 arrest report.
During a search of Elmore's vehicle, deputies found a case containing pipes commonly used for smoking marijuana and smoking methamphetamine and a bag containing one gram of meth.
Elmore claimed ownership of all the drugs and paraphernalia.
During a search of Genung's person, deputies found about half a gram of meth in his left sock.
Genung was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of illegal possession of property valued at more than $25,000 (a felony) and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Elmore was booked at OCC on illegal possession of property valued at more than $25,000 (a felony), possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
