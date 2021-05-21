Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Eros man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) last week after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint from a home on Okaloosa Road.
A 14-year-old complainant told authorities that his mother, Amber Lorraine Ables, 31, of Eros, had battered him.
The victim said Ables was “very intoxicated and not herself.”
“Victim stated the verbal altercation turned physical when he dropped a plate of food and laughed about it,” stated the May 14 arrest report. “Victim advised the arrestee slapped him across the face and then began to act crazy. Victim advised she began destroying the residence and breaking glassware.”
An adult witness confirmed Ables slapped the child.
A 12-year-old witness confirmed the complainant's account and said he was “so scared he armed himself with a pocket knife, he and his juvenile sister (9-year-old) hid in a back bedroom from the arrestee.”
During questioning, deputies found Ables to be drunk and unsteady on her feet with slurred speech as she spoke.
Ables refused to answer questions but demanded a lawyer.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
