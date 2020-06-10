Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Eros woman on suspicion of harassing through telephone communications and filing false public records last week after the suspect claimed her boyfriend stole her vehicle.
Katie Allen, 29, of 424 Ervin Cotton Road, Eros, could not provide any other information about her boyfriend to the dispatchers. Allen was arrested the day before by West Monroe police for theft, and police told the Sheriff's Office that Allen gave her vehicle's keys to her boyfriend.
Over three days, Allen called the Sheriff's Office dispatchers about six times, cussing and yelling at dispatchers, according to the June 2 arrest report. Dispatchers told Allen not to cuss and scream at them, but they continued to call back.
“Katie stated she was sorry for screaming and cussing at OPSO Dispatchers, but was just upset,” stated the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.