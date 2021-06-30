Union Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Farmerville man earlier this month on several charges including felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile after receiving a indecent behavior with a juvenile complaint.
On Friday, June 18, a member of the Louisiana ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force, who is employed with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, received a tip of an indecent behavior with a juvenile complaint that was received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Union Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Bill Webb.
Deputies interviewed the 13-year old-victim on Monday, June 21, and as a result wrote a search warrant for the suspect’s residence.
On Tuesday, June 22, deputies went to the suspect’s residence where they arrested the suspect identified as Colton Vincent Casey, 21, of Farmerville.
During questioning, Casey admitted to having contact with the juvenile victim.
A search of his phone revealed several pornographic videos and pictures involving him and the juvenile victim.
Casey was booked on June 22 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, simple kidnapping, indecent behavior with a juvenile, possession of child pornography, and production of child pornography. His bond was set at $775,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.