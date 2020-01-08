A tip received by a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy about suspicious activity on property along Williams Colony Road near Downsville has led to the arrest of one man on weapons and drug charges.
When deputies arrived at the location, they found three camper trailers on the property and no mailbox. A man exited one of the trailers and deputies asked permission to enter for safety purposes.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said another deputy, inside the trailer, spotted a green Chevrolet Silverado that was verified to be stolen. The man told deputies that when they arrived that two other men at the site went into the woods with rifles.
The two men eventually came out of the woods but without the rifles. Both were searched and one was found with methamphetamine in a small plastic baggy taken from a pants pocket. Deairio Dominike Loggins, 27, of 401 Cedar St., Farmerville, was placed under arrest.
Both men helped deputies recover the 7mm rifles that they had hidden in the woods. Neither of the weapons was found to be stolen but Loggins was found to be a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.
Loggins was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville on charges of possession of meth, illegal carrying of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. His total bail was set at $70,000.
The owner of the pickup truck was notified and came to the scene to claim his property.
Gates said the investigation is continuing and other charges may be forthcoming.
