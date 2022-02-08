The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local authorities raided an apartment on Deborah Drive last week as part of investigation of suspicious Internet activity that led to the arrest of a Monroe man on 100 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles.
Robert Scott Brown Jr., 38, of 3100 Deborah Drive, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Feb. 1. His bond was set at $150,000, which he posted the next day.
Fourth Judicial District Court documents show Ouachita Parish sheriff's investigator assisted the FBI with a search warrant at Brown's address.
Information initially obtained by authorities indicated possible viewing, downloading and possession of child sexual abuse material at a home where Brown lived with his parents. Authorities later learned Brown had moved to an apartment in December 2021.
“With the benefit of Miranda warnings and prior to asking for an attorney, Robert Jr. admitted that he views incest porn along with 'older/younger' porn on a daily basis,” stated the arrest warrant. “Robert Jr. identified his current residence as 3100 Deborah Drive, Apartment 61, in Monroe and claimed to not know anything about the specific computer programs that Agents were asking about with regards to downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material.”
Agents searched devices at the home of Brown's parents but did not find any illegal material. Authorities later learned that no suspicious activity occurred at the home of Brown's parents after Brown moved out on his own.
At Brown's apartment authorities found “an extremely high volume of child sexual abuse material on a hard drive in Robert Jr.'s bedroom.”
Brown lived in the apartment alone.
“Upon initial review of the evidence, Agents found several hundreds of images and videos of mainly pre-pubsecent nude females engaged in sexual activity,” stated the warrant. “The illegal (child sexual abuse material) was on a Western Digital hard drive that was connected to Robert Jr.'s tower computer. The file path was indicative of the program that was being investigated for which Robert Jr. claimed to not know anything about during his statement.”
When Brown was allowed to return to his vehicle, he did not return to work but traveled to his apartment where agents were waiting to execute a search warrant.
“The hard drive containing the evidence along with the tower computer and other digital storage devices were seized as evidence,” stated the warrant.
