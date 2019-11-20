A federal jury handed down a guilty verdict on Nov. 14 against a Monroe man for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office.
Jmarreon D. Mack, 38, of Monroe, was convicted after a two-day jury trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty.
Evidence presented during trial revealed that an officer with Louisiana State Police initiated a stop of Mack’s vehicle on April 12, 2018, for a traffic violation. As the trooper approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana coming from inside.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper and an officer with the Monroe Police Department found a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber. In addition to the firearm, officers also found approximately 23.5 grams of marijuana in a bag on the front driver’s seat, a marijuana cigar, a marijuana grinder, and a digital scale.
The gun that Mack possessed had been reported stolen.
Jmarreon Mack has prior felony convictions in Ouachita Parish for possession of cocaine (2005 and 2014), attempted distribution of cocaine (2005), and possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2008).
Mack will be sentenced by Doughty on March 4, 2020, and faces five years to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Louisiana State Police, Monroe Police Department, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rayville Police Department investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cadesby Cooper and Earl M. Campbell are prosecuting the case.
