Brandon Keith Harris, 32, of Bastrop, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20 to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office announced.
The plea was accepted in court before U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty.
On the evening of July 14, 2018, Harris broke into Simmons’ Sporting Goods in Bastrop, Louisiana and stole seven guns. Federal law prohibits Harris from ever possessing a firearm because of his status as a convicted felon. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies in Morehouse Parish including: the manufacture and possession of a bomb (2005), possession of methamphetamine (2009), simple burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2014). This case is a joint federal and local investigation into the July 14, 2018 break-in and firearm theft.
Harris returns to court on March 4, 2020, where he will be sentenced by Judge Doughty, and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Bastrop Police Department, and Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon is prosecuting the case.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
