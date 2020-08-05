Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators have charged a fifth person in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Donald Atkins.
Linzi Phillips has been arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Daniel Barrett is still being sought on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Barrett is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.
The investigation is continuing.
