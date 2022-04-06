Monroe police took into custody several suspects recently who were believed to have been involved in a large fight and shootout between two Monroe gangs last month.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on March 29, members of the Monroe Police Department attempted to serve arrest warrants for wanted individuals involved in a large fight and shootout that occurred on March 23, at 4205 Elm Street, Elm Street Apartments.
On March 23, officers with the department’s street crimes unit investigated a shooting that stemmed from a feud between two rival gangs: Young N***a Nation (YNN) and Duce5.
“During this shooting, (three) members of ‘YNN’ fired shots at a member of ‘DuceFive,’” stated the March 29 arrest report.
With the assistance of the West Monroe Police Department, and Metro Narcotics, Javon Reed was taken into custody without incident in the 100 block of Lazarre in West Monroe.
Other suspects taken into custody since then include Arthur Hollins, Justin Menyweather, and Jekorris Williams.
A witness claimed Reed, Hollins, Menyweather, and Williams were members of YNN.
Reed was wanted for attempted murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, and rioting.
Also arrested in the investigation was Rozelda Patterson for accessories after the fact for helping Reed avoid arrest by law enforcement.
Hollins is wanted for one count of rioting. He has recent prior arrests in December of 2021 for Resisting an Officer and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.
Menyweather is wanted for one count of rioting and one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Menyweather has recent prior arrests for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and narcotics charges.
Williams is wanted on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon and one count of rioting. Williams has recent prior arrests for Narcotics distribution, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Violation of Protective Orders, and Disturbing the Peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.