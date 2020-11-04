Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies recently arrested four people and are seeking a fifth suspect in light of several thefts in the Harmon Johnson Road area of Monroe.
During the investigation, investigators recovered one Can-Am side-by-side, two Can-Am four wheelers, one Honda four wheeler, one Stihl chainsaw, one 20’ utility trailer, one Kayak, a large amount of AT&T phone cable and a mobile camper.
The suspects arrested included Alan Play (charged with one count of felony theft), Jackie Lashare (charged with one count of felony theft), Robert “Bobby” Bruce (charged with one count of possession of stolen property), and Donald “Duck” Jones (charged with one count of possession of stolen property).
Authorities also are seeking Shawn Stansbury, who is wanted for one count of accessory after the fact.
Ply, Lashare, Bruce and Jones have been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges.
Anyone with any information as to the location of Stansbury is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.
