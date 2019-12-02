Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Pensacola, Florida man on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace through drunkenness last Saturday after authorities received a trespass complaint from Ironwood Drive.
Complainants informed the Sheriff's Office that the suspect was banging on the complainant's door and refused to leave.
The suspect was identified as Zachary W. Doege, 25, of 44 Voda Court, Pensacola, Florida.
During questioning, Doege said he was trying to find his uncle's home, got lost, and went to the complainant's home to use a phone.
Doege appeared to have slurred speech and his posture was unbalanced, though no smell of an alcoholic beverage was detected, according to deputies.
Doege said he had used marijuana and cough syrup.
Doege was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.