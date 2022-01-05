The former fire chief in Jonesboro as well as a Jackson Parish sheriff’s deputy were charged this week with insurance fraud arising out of a August 2021 incident.
In August 2021, Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit-Monroe Field Office received a complaint of a suspected fraudulent insurance claim from the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
This suspected fraudulent insurance claim was a result of a two vehicle crash that involved two Jonesboro Fire Department vehicles.
As a result of this investigation, 37-year-old Brandon Brown of Jonesboro and 58-year-old George Wyatt of Jonesboro were arrested. At the time of this investigation, Brown was the Fire Chief for the city of Jonesboro and Wyatt was a Jackson Parish sheriff’s deputy.
During the course of this investigation and from information obtained, it was determined that Brown and Wyatt falsified a crash report. The information contained in the crash report indicated Brown and Wyatt were the drivers of the vehicles involved. After interviewing several people, including Brown and Wyatt, it was determined that Brown’s juvenile son was actually driving one of the vehicles at the time of the crash. The fraudulent claim in question was for over $26,000.00.
Brown and Wyatt have been charged with insurance fraud, filing or maintaining false public records, and malfeasance in office. They were both booked into the Jackson Parish Jail.
