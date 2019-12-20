Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Cumming, Georgia man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness and criminal trespass after the suspect yelled profanities at a local store and refused to leave when asked.
Christopher Dean Beverly, 49, of 3530 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming, Georgia, was instructed to leave the AB Food Mart on Jonesoboro Road because of his apparent intoxication and usage of loud and vulgar language in public.
“Beverly emitted the odor associated with an alcoholic beverage as he spoke,” stated the Dec. 14 arrest report. “Beverly was heard yelling the words, 'p**sy,' 'b***h,' and 'ni***r,' by the complainant/store clerk. Per the clerk's request, Beverly was told to leave the property and not return, which he did after a few minutes.”
When deputies arrived, they found Beverly standing outside the store window. He was told to leave a second time.
The clerk explained she had just asked Beverly to leave.
“Beverly began yelling and cursing again saying, 'F**k you, motherf***er,' several times,” stated the arrest report.
During a search of Beverly's person at the jail, a booking officer found marijuana in a jacket pocket.
“Beverly became irate again and began yelling and cursing against telling everyone to 'suck it' and 'eat this d**k,'” stated the arrest report.
He was placed in a padded cell until he had calmed down and detoxed, and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
