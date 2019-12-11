A Ouachita Parish grand jury recently indicted a Monroe man for second-degree murder, possession of a gun by a felon and armed robbery in response to an investigation of a shooting in July.
The grand jury returned the true bill against Mitchell James Quillar, 31, of 1401 South 3rd St., Monroe, on Oct. 18.
Quillar’s charges stemmed from a July 14 incident where police responded to a shooting at Quality Inn on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. At the time, the victim, Robert Sullivan, told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him, patted him down and removed $1,200 from his person. Sullivan claimed the suspect shot him in the chest and ran away. Sullivan was later transported to a hospital in Shreveport for treatment of his gunshot wound. He died about two weeks later.
Police reviewed surveillance cameras and saw Sullivan standing in a walkway, talking on his phone when he was approached by a black man who pointed his gun at Sullivan, patted down his clothing and shot him before running away.
Detectives later received information that Quillar was involved in the robbery and shooting.
A cooperating informant told police that he was robbed by Quillar on July 12. The informant viewed the footage of Sullivan being robbed and shot and confirmed the shooter was Quillar.
“The cooperating informant said that was 1,000 percent sure that the person in the video was the same person that robbed him,” stated the warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.