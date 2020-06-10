Louisiana State Police detectives arrested Grayson Police Chief Mitch Bratton last week for obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office after an investigation of the chief for stealing seized cash evidence.
Throughout May, detectives with the LSP’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the Grayson Police Department because of a complaint about missing seized currency.
During the course of the investigation, LSP CID determined Bratton seized $2,500 and $1,150 on two separate cases. The seized currency could not be accounted for and was never logged as evidence. LSP investigators determined Bratton intentionally concealed the missing currency. Bratton was booked at Caldwell Parish Jail on June 4.
Bratton announced the arrest in a Facebook post on June 4 but declined to discuss the details.
“A few weeks back, I contacted an outside agency to come look into some concerns that I had with a town employee,” stated Bratton’s Facebook post. “Today, while cooperating with the State Police Investigators, they charged me with Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office. I won’t debate the validity of the charge. I wanted to be in full disclosure. This does not affect me being the chief of police and I intend to be as accessible as I always have while I let the criminal justice system work this issue out. I appreciate the concern from people that have already reached out, it means a lot!”
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
